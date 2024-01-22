Firefighters make 3 a.m. rescue after man stuck on sinking Nanaimo boat

Boat owner gets stuck trying to escape vessel in the middle of the night

Firefighters had to act fast to free a man from his sinking boat at a marina in Nanaimo’s Newcastle Channel on the weekend.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to Stones Marina, in the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, to an alarm for a water rescue.

“Upon arrival we had a 40-foot vessel that was tied to Stones Marina dock and was taking on water and was sinking,” said Troy Libbus, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief.

He said the 60-year-old owner of the power vessel was trying to escape out of one of the front windows of the sinking craft and got stuck when his clothing became entangled on something in the craft. Firefighters were able to board the boat and free the man who was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire department also reported the incident to the Canadian Coast Guard and Nanaimo Port Authority.

Libbus said the owner was aware the boat was taking on water and was trying to deal with the situation, but was finally forced to abandon ship.

“He called a dive company in Parksville to ask for some pumps … by the time they arrived they couldn’t get hold of him and by that point when Nanaimo Fire Rescue entered the dock he was caught up and actually stuck in the window,” the assistant chief said.

On Monday morning, Jan. 22, the craft was still at its slip, partially submerged, and efforts were being made to contain any fluids from leaking in the surrounding water.

Libbus did not have information about why the boat started taking on water, which is under investigation.

