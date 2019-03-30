Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Sooke firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Sooke Industrial Park. (Sooke News Mirror)

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Sooke Industrial Park that started at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Const. Steve James of Sooke RCMP said they received a call at 6:33 a.m. Saturday morning to attend the fire. James said nobody was in the building.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, James said the fire was still smouldering but contained. Sooke RCMP do not suspect any criminal activity was involved.

Sooke Fire Rescue is investigating.

