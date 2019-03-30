Sooke firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Sooke Industrial Park. (Sooke News Mirror)

Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Fire started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Sooke Industrial Park that started at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Const. Steve James of Sooke RCMP said they received a call at 6:33 a.m. Saturday morning to attend the fire. James said nobody was in the building.

READ MORE: Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire: Victoria fire

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, James said the fire was still smouldering but contained. Sooke RCMP do not suspect any criminal activity was involved.

Sooke Fire Rescue is investigating.

READ MORE: Chimney fire at 17 Mile House sends staff scrambling outside


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

