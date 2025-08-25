 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire in Nanaimo

Dog seen pacing back and forth behind balcony window during kitchen fire on Haliburton Street
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
34597401_web1_210409-nbu-new-anti-idling-fire-trucks-2_1
Firefighters rescued a dog that was pacing in an apartment during a kitchen fire in south Nanaimo this past weekend. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo firefighters rescued a dog while they were responding to a fire in an apartment building on the weekend.

Firefighters were called to an alarm in the 100 block of Haliburton Street on Saturday, Aug. 23. 

“Upon arrival there was evacuation of a five-storey, multi-family residential building…” said Troy Libbus, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations. "We noticed light smoke on the second floor in an apartment and they noticed a dog pacing back and forth … in the window."

Firefighters accessed the apartment balcony with a ladder and found the balcony door was open.

“So we rescued the dog and brought the dog out and then [firefighters] continued on and there was a fire in the kitchen,” Libbus said. “It had open flames on top of the stove and the back splash upon us going in.” 

The assistant chief said no one was home, but firefighters were able to contact the home owner, who did have insurance and is temporarily displaced. The fire damaged kitchen appliances and cupboards and required shutting off the electricity. The dog, an Australian shepherd, was unharmed. 

Libbus said people should never leave home with cooking on the stove unattended. He also noted that it’s important to have fire insurance and working smoke alarms and to make sure to check them twice a year. The apartment’s smoke alarms were functioning. 

The assistant chief noted that the homeowner had placed a sticker on the apartment door indicating there was an animal inside. He said the sticker in this case was from a local veterinary clinic, but they may also be available from pet supply stores. The sticker lists the type of pet, such as dog, cat or bird, that can be checked off to indicate the pets inside.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
Read more

Related

New wildfire sparks southwest of Nanaimo
New wildfire sparks southwest of Nanaimo
Tesla superchargers destroyed by fire in Nanaimo
Tesla superchargers destroyed by fire in Nanaimo