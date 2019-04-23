Two dogs rescued from Colwood house fire

Black Labrador retriever rescued and revived by West Shore crews

Fire crews saved the lives of two dogs while tackling a fire in the 500-block of Windthrop Road in Colwood Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire.

On arrival, firefighters from Colwood Fire Rescue entered the home for a primary search and retrieved two dogs. A black Labrador retriever was rescued and revived and one of the dogs was taken to a veterinarian.

View Royal Fire Rescue and Langford Fire Rescue also responded to the fire and with over 20 firefighters on scene, the blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished entirely by 5 p.m.

“Having access to the extra resources made a difference,” said Colwood Fire Rescue chief John Cassidy. “We were able to cycle in and out crews…it made for a lot quicker fire action and a lot better use of crews so we didn’t wear them out too hard, too fast.”

West Shore fire crews battled a blaze in the 500 block of Windthrop Road Tuesday afternoon.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

READ ALSO: West Shore students learn live-saving skills at yearly Fire Safety Expo


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Voters in Prince Edward Island elect minority government amid tight race
Next story
Many teens unaware if they’re vaping nicotine or not

Just Posted

Many teens unaware if they’re vaping nicotine or not

Health Canada survey finds many youth are unaware of the risks of using nicotine products

UVic partners with harm reduction groups to run a drug checking pilot project

The three-year pilot will allow people to test their drugs for fatal ingredients like fentanyl

Public asked to give feedback on proposed protection measures for southern resident orcas

Measures focus on key threats related to contaminants, lack of prey, noise or physical disturbance

Oak Bay double murder trial enters second week

Defence continues to question police handling of crime scene

Volunteers needed for annual Mother’s Day walk

Breast Cancer Society of Canada hosts annual Mother’s Day event

WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

One person in custody, another fled following crash on Kelly Road

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

Most Read