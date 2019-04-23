Two dogs rescued from Colwood house fire

Fire crews saved the lives of two dogs while tackling a fire in the 500-block of Windthrop Road in Colwood Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire.

On arrival, firefighters from Colwood Fire Rescue entered the home for a primary search and retrieved two dogs. A black Labrador retriever was rescued and revived and one of the dogs was taken to a veterinarian.

View Royal Fire Rescue and Langford Fire Rescue also responded to the fire and with over 20 firefighters on scene, the blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished entirely by 5 p.m.

“Having access to the extra resources made a difference,” said Colwood Fire Rescue chief John Cassidy. “We were able to cycle in and out crews…it made for a lot quicker fire action and a lot better use of crews so we didn’t wear them out too hard, too fast.”

West Shore fire crews battled a blaze in the 500 block of Windthrop Road Tuesday afternoon.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

