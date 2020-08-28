Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a structure fire on Friday, Aug. 28. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Building suffers extensive damage, no other injuries reported

Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a fire that caused significant damage to a structure near the intersection of the Pat Bay Highway and Mount Newton Cross Road on Friday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sgt. Colin Cook of the Sidney/N.S. RCMP confirmed police were in the area to control crowds and traffic while firefighters managed the nearby structure fire.

In a social media post, the Central Saanich Fire Department said the pup had been rescued and no other injuries had been reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews remain on scene and traffic is impacted.

More to come.

