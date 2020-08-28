Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Central Saanich firefighters rescued a small dog from a fire that caused significant damage to a structure near the intersection of the Pat Bay Highway and Mount Newton Cross Road on Friday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sgt. Colin Cook of the Sidney/N.S. RCMP confirmed police were in the area to control crowds and traffic while firefighters managed the nearby structure fire.

In a social media post, the Central Saanich Fire Department said the pup had been rescued and no other injuries had been reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews remain on scene and traffic is impacted.

@CSaanichFire on scene of a structure fire near Mt. Newton Cross and the Pat Bay Hwy. One dog rescued, and significant damage to the structure with no reported injuries. Thank you for the assist @SidneyVFire @dns_fire pic.twitter.com/51fMM6IBnB — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) August 28, 2020

More to come.

