Firefighters save Saanich home Wednesday afternoon

The Saanich Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
At around 2:40 p.m. crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200-block of Sims Avenue.
Based on tweets from department chief Dan Wood, crews managed to save the home with “strong leadership and smart fire tactics.”
A witness told Black Press that the fire appeared to be concentrated in the back of the home. She said the street – from Battleford Avenue to Seaton Road – was blocked off while crews doused the blaze.
The fire department has been unable to provide any additional information at this time.
#Workingfire @SaanichFire @Local967
At an active structure fire
200 block Sims Ave
Strong #leadership and smart fire tactics saved this structure
Solid work “C” Platoon 💪👌 pic.twitter.com/GjcDssKVXt
— Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) May 1, 2019
More details to come.
