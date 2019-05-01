Fire crews saved a structure in the 200-block of Sims Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. (Twitter/Dan Wood)

Firefighters save Saanich home Wednesday afternoon

Chief thanks crews’ ‘leadership and fire tactics’

The Saanich Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m. crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200-block of Sims Avenue.

Based on tweets from department chief Dan Wood, crews managed to save the home with “strong leadership and smart fire tactics.”

A witness told Black Press that the fire appeared to be concentrated in the back of the home. She said the street – from Battleford Avenue to Seaton Road – was blocked off while crews doused the blaze.

The fire department has been unable to provide any additional information at this time.

More details to come.

Special Report: Hidden demographic served by West Shore clinic

