Firefighters tackle blaze in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood

Residents evacuated following unit fire on Chatterton Way

Members of the Saanich Fire Department can be seen working to put out a fire in the 4500-block of Chattertown Way on Jan. 26. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Saanich firefighters are working to put out a fire that sparked in a unit in the 4500-block of Chatterton Way.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 26), the Saanich Fire Department took to social media to share that crews are on scene and that the fire has been contained to a single unit. Residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

More to come.

Saanich crews on scene 4500 Block Chatterton Way. Fire contained to a single unit. No injuries on scene. All residents have been evacuated. RH pic.twitter.com/fGRiF3h609 — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) January 26, 2021

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichfirefirefighters