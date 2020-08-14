Saanich firefighters worked quickly to tackle a medium-sized grass fire in the 4800-block of Scarborough Road on Aug. 13. (Google Maps)

Firefighters tackle medium-sized grass fire on rural Saanich property

Saanich Fire Department issues warm weather fire safety reminder

Saanich fire crews worked quickly to extinguish a grass fire south of Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park on Thursday evening.

The medium-sized grass fire sparked on the back-end of a property in the 4800-block of Scarborough Road around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, said Asst. Deputy Chief Brock Henson of the Saanich Fire Department.

READ ALSO: Electrical fault results in Saanich hydro pole fire

Eleven firefighters responded with two fire engines, a tanker and a wildland unit truck which carriers smaller-scale equipment. The crew swiftly tackled the fire which spanned across a 200-square-foot section of the property and the flames were doused by about 5 p.m.

Henson said arson is not suspected at this time but noted that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. He added the department is reminding residents to be mindful through the remainder of the summer as more hot weather is on the way and the dry conditions can easily lead to wildfires.

The FireSmart Home Owners Manual is available for free on the Government of B.C. website and outlines the steps residents are encouraged to take to protect their homes and properties from fires. For other fire safety tips, contact the Saanich Fire Department at fireprevention@saanich.ca or 250-475-5500.

READ ALSO: Rural Saanich residents urged to take preventative steps ahead of wildfire season

