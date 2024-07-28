Fires deliberately set in Crofton Friday night worry community

Conditions are tinder dry

A garbage can at the entrance to the Crofton Seawalk was set on fire on the night of Friday, July 26. It was one of a spate of fires lit in the community that night.

A spate of deliberately set fires on the night of Friday, July 26 has the community of Crofton on edge.

The Crofton fire department responded after at least five fires were set in the small seaside village, including one that blackened a patch of dry grass behind Crofton Elementary School, one that burned a small patch under some shrubs at the corner of Lois and Pauline Streets, where it looked like paper had been set aflame, one that attempted to burn an arbutus tree near the community boat launch, one that burned some grass in a flower border at a park beside the ferry terminal, and a fire was lit in a garbage can at the entry to the Crofton Seawalk.

Social media has been abuzz as news of the fires spread throughout the community.

Conditions are tinder dry, with the fire danger rating sitting at extreme, following weeks without significant rainfall. Water restrictions in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, which includes Crofton, are at Stage 3, as the drought level is at 4.

Wildfires are burning in much of the province, with numerous communities facing evacuation alerts and orders. While Vancouver Island has been fortunate so far this fire season, a blaze is burning in Sooke, affecting air quality through Cowichan.

The Citizen has reached out to the North Cowichan Fire Department and the RCMP, but has not yet heard back. More as it becomes available.