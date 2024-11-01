Fireworks, explosives, bear spray seized from B.C. youth on Halloween: RCMP

There were some arrests, but the youth were later released into the care of their guardians

Squamish RCMP say a "mob mentality took over" on Halloween night as officers seized fireworks, explosive devices and bear spray from a group of teens.

Mounties are now investigating after about 100 youth were setting off illegal fireworks, lighting fires and causing mischief in the Garibaldi Highlands neighbour, police said in a release Friday (Nov. 1).

RCMP say a number of the youth were allegedly "physically and verbally aggressive" toward officers and fireworks were directed and set off toward police and their vehicles.

Some of the youth were also allegedly in possession of bear spray, bear bangers and improvised explosive devices. Some of the youth were also allegedly wearing balaclavas.

There were reports of loud explosions in the area, which Squamish RCMP believe was a result of the improvised explosive devices.

"This is not a case of kids being kids. The group or mob mentality took over and the lack of regard for any direction or guidance to leave the area were largely ignored," said Squamish RCMP Staff Sgt. Gareth Bradley.

"This is a very concerning trend and it is out of pure luck that no one was hurt from the explosive devices."

Several of the youth were arrested and later released into the care of their guardians. No charges have been laid, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Squamish RCMP deployed additional resources to the Garibaldi Highlands community on Thursday "in anticipation of increased call volume" after receiving a high number of calls last year for fireworks being shot at people, homes and vehicles.