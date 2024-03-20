Firm anounces $50M investment into new industry hub for northeast B.C.

Buffalo transforming former Canfor pulp mill site in Taylor into logistics and infrastructure hub

The former Canfor pulp mill based in Taylor has been purchased by Buffalo Rail and Infrastructure for $7 million.

The Calgary-based company plans to invest over $50 million to convert the mill and its over 300 acres of heavy industrial land into a logistics and distribution hub serving the region’s energy, agricultural, and forestry industries.

Phase one will see approximately 100 construction jobs and 30 full-time permanent jobs on the site and is expected to become operational around the second quarter of 2025.

President and CEO of Buffalo, Jarrett Zielinski, believes the site’s features will provide “boundless opportunity” to support industry growth in northeast B.C.

“This exciting multi-phased, multi-year development provides a much-needed solution to meet changing logistics and supply chain needs across multiple industries and sectors in Western Canada and beyond.,” said Zielinski.

In 2023, Canfor said it “didn’t see a forward path” regarding the facility and was exploring alternate uses for the site after being hit with several curtailments since December 2021.

Before the deal was finalized, Canfor announced in February 2024 that they had entered an agreement to sell the mill.

