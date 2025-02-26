Firm fined for hazard violation after Nakusp bridge worker killed by tree

WorkSafeBC concluded in January that Crescent Bay Construction Ltd. failed to identify falling-tree hazard that caused Upper Arrow Lake death

On Sept. 19, 2024, a worker for Crescent Bay Construction Ltd. was performing maintenance on a forest service bridge some 80 kilometres downriver from Revelstoke, when a tree toppled down from a nearby cliff face and dealt a fatal blow.

The deadly incident, which happened around Beaton, has generated a $8,995 fine for the company to pay based on multiple "high-risk violations."

WorkSafeBC, in its Jan. 23 penalty summary, said Crescent Bay Construction, a Nakusp-based trucking and automotive shop, didn't adequately identify this hazard.

"The firm failed to conduct a dangerous tree assessment by a qualified person before work began and failed to ensure the health and safety of all workers at the worksite, both high-risk violations," the summary reads.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and our sympathies to all those affected by this incident," the BC Forest Safety Council wrote in its fatality alert.

