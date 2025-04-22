First cruise ship of the season visits Nanaimo terminal

MS Europa on 18-day round-trip West Coast cruise from Los Angeles

MS Europa 2 marked the start of Nanaimo's 2025 cruise ship season when it tied up in the harbour Monday morning, April 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

1 / 1 MS Europa 2 marked the start of Nanaimo's 2025 cruise ship season when it tied up in the harbour Monday morning, April 21. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin) Advertisement

The cruise ship season got underway with the arrival of the first of four ships scheduled to visit Nanaimo for 2025.

Germany-based Hapag Lloyd Cruises’ MS Europa 2 tied up at the Port of Nanaimo’s cruise terminal Monday, April 21, disembarking hundreds of passengers for a day of exploring the city and with excursions around the central Island.

MS Europa 2, built in 2013, is 225 metres and can accommodate 500 passengers. The ship arrived in Nanaimo from Victoria at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to set sail for Vancouver at 6 p.m. as part of its premier 18-day West Coast round trip cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver that also includes visits to Victoria, Seattle, Astoria, Ore.; Eureka, Santa Barbara and San Diego, Calif.

The next cruise ship visit to Nanaimo is scheduled for May 15 when Seabourn cruise’s Seabourn Quest makes a call during a cruise to Ketchikan, Alaska.