First cruise ship of the season visits Nanaimo terminal

MS Europa on 18-day round-trip West Coast cruise from Los Angeles
Chris Bush
Chris Bush

The cruise ship season got underway with the arrival of the first of four ships scheduled to visit Nanaimo for 2025.

Germany-based Hapag Lloyd Cruises’ MS Europa 2 tied up at the Port of Nanaimo’s cruise terminal Monday, April 21, disembarking hundreds of passengers for a day of exploring the city and with excursions around the central Island.

MS Europa 2, built in 2013, is 225 metres and can accommodate 500 passengers. The ship arrived in Nanaimo from Victoria at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to set sail for Vancouver at 6 p.m. as part of its premier 18-day West Coast round trip cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver that also includes visits to Victoria, Seattle, Astoria, Ore.; Eureka, Santa Barbara and San Diego, Calif.

The next cruise ship visit to Nanaimo is scheduled for May 15 when Seabourn cruise’s Seabourn Quest makes a call during a cruise to Ketchikan, Alaska.

Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
