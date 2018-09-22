First day of fall: what you can look forward to in Greater Victoria this season

Food, festivals, pumpkins and more are coming your way

Fall is here! Here are some seasonal events you can check out. (pxhere)

Coloured trees and snappy evening air are just some of the signs of scarf and glove season.

Yes, on Sept. 22 it’s officially autumn, and there’s a lot to look forward to across Greater Victoria this season (besides pumpkin spice everything).

Here are just some of the great fall-themed events you can check out this year:

Butchart Gardens Harvest Feast

On Sept. 29 The Blue Poppy restaurant will be filled with a selection of local fall fare, including homemade breads and salads, west coast seafood, lamb, Cowichan Valley chicken and a pork carvery, plus dessert.

The meal costs $62 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required 250-652-4420, extension 320.

Pumpkinfest at Galey Farms

If you’re looking for family fun, you can head over to the Galey Farms in Saanich on October weekends, starting Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hay rides to the pumpkin patch, wandering through the corn maze, train rides, a petting farm, face painting, live entertainment, bouncy castles and a haunted house are all available.

For the more fearless pumpkinfest trekkers, spookier walks through the maze and haunted house will run from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 13 to 15 and from October 18-31.

For more information you can check out their Facebook page.

Fresh to Death Beerfest and Cider Harvest Festival

Fresh hops are only available for a short amount of time every year, something that local brewers are ready to take advantage of. On Oct. 6 at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place the Fresh to Death beerfest will host over 25 breweries and their limitied, seasonal brews.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 19 plus only.

For more information, head over to victoriabeerweek.com.

If you’re more of a cider person, you can take advantage of freshly picked apples at the Merridale Cidery for their second annual Cider Harvest Festival.

Over 15 craft cideries will be represented at the Cobble Hill location, which will run Sept. 30 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be found at merridale.ca

Annual Salmon run

Head over to Goldstream park starting mid-October to see thousands of pacific salmon come home to spawn.

The salmon begin to arrive in October and continue to arrive for nine weeks. While most are Chum salmon there will also be some Coho and Chinook salmon as well as Steelhead and Cutthroat trout. Later into the run, visitors can also spot hungry gulls and eagles as well.

For more information head to goldstreampark.com/salmon.

Fear on the Pier

If you’re looking for a good Halloween scare, head over to Pier A at 203 Dallas Road at Ogden Point to see the Monsters Haunted House.

This warehouse-based mansion is not for the faint-hearted or for young children; anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The creepy manor will be open to public from Oct. 11 to 31 Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 11 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays (and Halloween) from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15, and you can get a $1 discount with the donation of a non-perishable food item, cash only.

For more information head to monstershautnedhouse.com.

