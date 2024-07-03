First-degree murder charge laid in 2021 shooting in Nanaimo

Police arrest and charge Ronald Joseph Campbell, 42

A person has been charged with murder in the case of a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Nanaimo three years ago.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated that Ronald Joseph Campbell, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder related to the May 2021 death of Yasin Khan. The shooting took place in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant at Rock City Centre at 3:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation involved work from other of agencies, including Nanaimo RCMP's serious crime section, RCMP forensic services, and the B.C. Prosecution Service, as well as information from members of the public.

"This shooting was carried out in a public place and in broad daylight. It takes time to gather the necessary evidence to support a charge of murder," said Insp. Andrew Burton, Nanaimo RCMP acting officer in charge, in the press release.

Campbell is in custody, the press release noted, and the matter is before the courts.