Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health) Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health) Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Greater Victoria

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.

By noon, chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick said over 62 people in Greater Victoria had received their first dose.

“The approach right now is to create a ring of safety around the residents of long-term care facilities,” he said.

Island Health received its first shipment – 1,950 vials – of the Pfizer vaccine to its facility on Dec. 21. Because it has to be stored at -70 Celsius, the vaccine can currently only be administered from its storage facility.

READ ALSO: Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Stanwick said they hope to receive permissions to transfer the vaccines again, so they could actually store some in long-term care facilities and more easily distribute it.

“We’re just having to adapt as we go,” he said.

Dena Scriven, a nursing assistant in long-term care, was the first health care worker in Island Health to get vaccinated.

“I felt a little bit nervous walking into that room with everybody, but it is a vaccine I have read a lot about,” Scriven said. “I had no worries. I’m confident it is safe.”

The vaccine is being distributed based on proximity and vulnerability to COVID-19. Long-term care workers will receive it first, followed by residents and other health care workers.

Changing circumstances may also alter how the limited supply is distributed, Stanwick explained, noting incidents like the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak.

The Island should receive it’s next round of doses by January, Stanwick said, although the number is not yet determined.

If Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine, it is possible the Island will receive even more. The benefit of Moderna, Stanwick noted, is that it doesn’t have to be stored at freezing temperatures and can be more easily transported to people in need.

READ ALSO: Health Canada has final data needed from Moderna to make a decision on vaccine

While the arrival of the vaccine is exciting, Stanwick empasized that people still need to be following provincial health orders. If people choose to ignore them and gather for Christmas, Stanwick said the Island will see a significant uptick in cases in January.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaIsland Healthvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Three-vehicle collision on Pat Bay Highway caused by snow sliding from roof onto windshield

Just Posted

Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health) Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Greater Victoria

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

A suspect is in custody

This truck (along with a second vehicle) slid off Highway 17 in Central Saanich early Tuesday morning after pulling over for an emergency vehicle. (Facebook/South Vancouver Island Traffic Conditions)
Vehicles slide off Highway 17 in Central Saanich after pulling over for emergency vehicle

Police responded to multiple calls in the municipality during, after snowfall

UPDATED: Three-vehicle collision on Pat Bay Highway caused by snow sliding from roof onto windshield

No serious injuries reported, southbound traffic resumes, police say

BC Transit warned that all Greater Victoria routes were impacted by the icy roads on the morning of Dec. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
All Greater Victoria BC Transit routes affected by icy roads

Number 56, 57 and 83 buses detoured

Santa flying with BC EHS to visit hospitals around B.C. on Dec. 22, 2020. (BC EHS/Twitter)
Nothing stops Santa from bringing joy to sick children – even with pandemic protocols

Santa sent gifts to Victoria General, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

Most Read