First electric transit bus lands in Victoria, open to public early next year

While BC Transit’s first 10 electric buses join the Victoria Regional Transit system next summer, a demo edition will hit local streets in the coming months.
BC Transit aims to have an electric fleet by 2040, replacing 500 heavy-duty buses in the next 10 years.
The $20-million contract to build and deliver the buses was awarded to Proterra Operating Company Inc. in May. The contract allows BC Transit the option of purchasing more heavy-duty electric buses, charging equipment and supporting services in the future.
The demo bus from Proterra will provide valuable learning opportunities, helping BC Transit get ready to put its first 10 electric buses on the road next year, according to a news release.
Transit plans to release more information on where and when people can see the demonstration bus in early 2023.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.