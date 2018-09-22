RCMSAR volunteers perform a high-angle transfer, rescuing a person on land by way of the water. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Volunteers gather in Metchosin for B.C.’s 1st ever search and rescue joint training

Around 200 volunteers came out for the three-day training program

B.C.’s search and rescue crews spent Saturday working through emergency scenarios and other excercises along with the Canadian Coast Guard in a first-of-its kind joint training camp on Vancouver Island.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue is hosting the Search and Rescue Exercise 2018 (SAREX) in Metchosin at the Canadian Armed Forces Albert Head Training Camp this weekend.

Roughly 200 volunteers from all over the province are attending the three-day training event.

A decision by Emergency Management B.C. now allows Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) to be called to an emergency without the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) needing to be called as well.

On Saturday, RCMSAR vessels from up the coast of B.C. and Vancouver Island performed training exercises on the water in cooperation with the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol, Ground Search and Rescue, PEP Air, 442 Squadron Cormorant, Canadian Navy and Coast Guard.

The groups performed high-angle transfer exercises, accessing a person on land from the water, boat tows and water and land search from the air.

Every year RCMSAR volunteers save and assist hundreds of mariners in distress in B.C.’s coastal waters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble
Next story
Ottawa to name new ambassador for women, peace and security, Freeland says

Just Posted

Transport Canada announces funds for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats

Contaminants at Laurel Point Park will be removed starting at the end of September

Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Saturday night festival celebrates harvest moon, fall season

Volunteers gather in Metchosin for B.C.’s 1st ever search and rescue joint training

Around 200 volunteers came out for the three-day training program

First day of fall: what you can look forward to in Greater Victoria this season

Food, festivals, pumpkins and more are coming your way

Seeing double, the trials and tribulations of twins

BIG READ: Three Vancouver Island mothers share their experiences with multiple births

Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to keep backyards clear of entanglements

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

‘A little bright spot:’ Ottawa residents rescue dog trapped beneath rubble

Freelance journalist says rescue of a dog trapped under rubble was happy ending amid chaos in Ottawa

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.-born firefighter remembered by MP in emotional speech

Family asks first responders to look after one another in wake of suicide, growing concerns of PTSD

Airline has ‘close call’ with drone while en route to B.C. airport

Jazz Aviation reported the drone sighting near Vancouver to the RCMP and Transport Canada

Tragic accident claims life of B.C. toddler

Fundraising effort has been created to help mom and family

‘I’m no quitter’ on climate change issues, McKenna says at G7 ministers meeting

David Suzuki says if McKenna believes what she’s saying, she too should quit

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only nine of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

Most Read