A small burial ground that belongs to the T’Souke First Nation lies about 25 metres from the eastern boundary of the EMCS parking lot. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

First Nation dispute closes part of school parking lot in Sooke

T’Sou-ke’s George family now in negotiation with School District

The Sooke School District fenced off a large portion of the Edward Mile Community School parking lot Tuesday after a dispute with the George family of the T’Sou-ke First Nation

“The issue arose yesterday (Feb. 24) and a portion of the parking lot was taped off after the George Family raised concerns about the burial ground of some of their family members on the land directly adjacent to the parking lot,” Scott Stinson, school superintendent, said.

“We are currently trying to arrange for a meeting between the school district, the T’Sou-ke First Nation and the George family to resolve the issue that has only recently come to our attention.”

According to one source to yesterday’s events, representatives of the George family arrived at the school and taped off the entire east portion of the parking lot with red plastic tape. It led to some heated verbal encounters between students and the First Nations’ group.

Those interactions continued Tuesday morning, at about 8 a.m. when the the Sooke RCMP responded to complaint at the sight.

For its part, the school district is trying to diffuse the situation by installing portable fencing across the disputed area while they work toward a resolution.

RELATED: T’Sou-ke have environmental vision

A small cemetery lies about 25 metres from the EMCS parking lot. The area is bounded by a rough fence and the surrounding pavement has large “private property” signs spray painted in one-metre tall letters across the concrete.

The parking lot at EMCS has existed since the school’s opening in 1986, and this is the first time there’s been conflicts over the burial grounds or the school parking lot, Stinson said.

Last year, the T’Sou-ke First Nation built a Petro-Canada gas station and Tim Hortons outlet on the lands east of the traditional burial site.

RELATED: Tim Horton’s opens

The school was built on the traditional territory of the T’Sou-ke Nation.


The Sooke School District has installed portable fencing across the EMCS parking lot while the dispute with the T’Sou-ke First Nation is resolved. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

