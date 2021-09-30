T’Sou-ke First Nation Chief Gordan Planes and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait raise the T’Sou-ke First Nation Flag at a ceremony at Municipal Hall on Wednesday (Sept. 29). (Contributed - District of Sooke)

First Nation flag takes permanent residency outside Sooke Municipal Hall

Ceremonial raising of T’Sou-ke First Nation flag held on Wednesday

A new flag has taken a permanent position outside municipal hall as a symbol of Sooke’s ongoing commitment to Indigenous reconciliation.

A flag-raising ceremony Wednesday sent a new flag to the sky, representing the T’Sou-ke First Nation. The First Nation flag flies alongside the Canadian, B.C. and District of Sooke flags.

“The flying of the flag is a symbol of the district’s commitment to a reconciliation process guided by the knowledge and experience of the Te’Mexw Treaty Association and the T’Sou-ke First Nation,” said Mayor Maja Tait.

“It is an honour to work with Chief (Gordon) Planes, the T’Sou-ke First Nation council and members of both of our communities in caring for each other and our physical environment for generations to come. We are stronger together.”

Located in the lands of the T’Sou-ke First Nation and in Te’Mexw Treaty territory, the new permanent installation of flags at municipal hall is a symbol to residents, elected officials and the public service of “mutual respect and understanding in establishing and maintaining relationships and partnerships” in the reconciliation process, the district said in a press release.

“(The flag) displays to our communities that we are making strides in the right direction and that we are committed to protecting our lands together,” Planes said.


