First Nation looking to settle land claim along Nanaimo River for $42 million

First Nation members will vote March 2-3 whether to ratify agreement

Members of the Snuneymuxw First Nation have the chance to vote on whether to accept a $42-million offer from the federal government to settle the Crown's breach of contract in failing to protect land along the Nanaimo River.

As part of the Sarlequnn Treaty between Snuneymuxw and the Crown in 1854, village sites and cultivated fields were to be surveyed and protected for Snuneymuxw use. However, the the southern portion of the historical village of Teytexen, of about 23.6 hectares just south of the Nanaimo River IR 3 border, was given to settlers.

The land originally served as an important site for Snuneymuxw cultivation of potatoes, hay, camass, fishing and gathering.

The Snuneymuxw nation has been interested in a settlement for more than 20 years, with the first filed 'Teytexen Village Specific Claim' in 2001. In 2007, both Snuneymuxw and the federal government began negotiations, and in 2015, Canada offered to settle the claim for $5 million.

"After many years of intensive negotiations, Snuneymuxw council fought hard to reach a settlement of $42 million that we believe gives us fair value for these wrongs and the ability to move forward to invest in a better future for our membership," stated chief and council in an information package.

The valuation was the result of joint expert studies between 2020 and 2023 from the nation and the federal government to estimate the current market value of the lands, as well as factoring in the loss of use of the lands and resources. Included as well is compensation for other losses including grave sites, homes, travel routes and cultural areas, and compensation for anxiety and distress due to tensions with settlers.

If accepted by members of Snuneymuxw First Nation, the claim will result in a $42-million transfer. In the information document, chief and council said that a 10-year financial plan would outline goals and objectives to use about half the sum to improve the quality of life for members and future generations, while the other half would be distributed, with $10,000 going to each Snuneymuxw member. For minors, the funds will be held in a trust until they reach the age of 18.

The First Nation requires 25 per cent of eligible voters to participate in the vote, or the agreement will not be settled.

While the settlement doesn't provide land back, it sets out that Snuneymuxw may apply to have 23.6 hectares of land added to reserve, which the nation would be responsible for purchasing or acquiring at its own expense.

Online and mail-in balloting is already underway, and in-person voting will take place March 2-3.