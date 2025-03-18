 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

First Nation mourns loss of two matriarchs after Vancouver Island car crash

Robin Grant
Robin Grant
250326-crm-accident-follow-pic2
The Bella Bella-based Haíɫzaqv Nation is mourning the loss of Leona Humchitt, left, and Valerie Humchitt. Facebook

The Bella Bella-based Haíɫzaqv Nation is grieving the passing of two distinguished matriarchs, who sadly lost their lives in a car accident during a hailstorm north of Campbell River last Wednesday (March 12).

Leona and Valerie Humchitt were pronounced dead at the scene after their SUV left the road near Brown’s Bay and hit some trees. Two others in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

A post on the Clean Energy BC website recognized the legacy of Leona Humchitt, who was a dedicated advocate for clean energy initiatives.

"Leona’s leadership advanced clean energy solutions, strengthened community resilience, and championed a better future for generations to come," reads the post. "Her dedication to the well-being of her Nation and the lands and waters they steward was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

More to come ...

 

Robin Grant

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am deeply passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
Read more

More News

Cowichan's social issues can be fixed: official
Cowichan's social issues can be fixed: official
Man arrested for throwing around 'full-size' plastic boat in downtown Nanaimo
Man arrested for throwing around 'full-size' plastic boat in downtown Nanaimo
Mayor of Summerland sued for alleged defamation
Mayor of Summerland sued for alleged defamation