First Nation mourns loss of two matriarchs after Vancouver Island car crash

The Bella Bella-based Haíɫzaqv Nation is grieving the passing of two distinguished matriarchs, who sadly lost their lives in a car accident during a hailstorm north of Campbell River last Wednesday (March 12).

Leona and Valerie Humchitt were pronounced dead at the scene after their SUV left the road near Brown’s Bay and hit some trees. Two others in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A post on the Clean Energy BC website recognized the legacy of Leona Humchitt, who was a dedicated advocate for clean energy initiatives.

"Leona’s leadership advanced clean energy solutions, strengthened community resilience, and championed a better future for generations to come," reads the post. "Her dedication to the well-being of her Nation and the lands and waters they steward was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside her.

More to come ...