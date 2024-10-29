First Nation pleads for driver to come forward after fatal hit-and-run in Nanaimo

Charles Tommy, who was 21, was the father of a seven-month-old son

Snuneymuxw First Nation is calling for the driver who killed 21-year-old Charles Tommy in a hit-and-run last week to come forward and give the family some closure.

"Our hearts are heavy as we remember a young father, a fisherman and a beloved member of the Snuneymuxw community..." Chief Mike Wyse told members of the media on Tuesday, Oct. 29. "As you can imagine, his family is devastated and they are looking for help. We are seeking any information that might provide some clarity and peace."

Tommy was walking home after fishing in the Cedar area on Thursday, Oct. 24, when an unidentified motorist struck him on Harmac Road, east of the Cedar Road and Raines Road intersection, then fled the scene. A community member, Martin Leduc, provided CPR on-scene until an ambulance arrived, but was unable to save him.

Tommy leaves behind a seven-month-old son, Milo Point-Tommy.

Wyse said the driver "still has the power to do the right thing" by coming forward.

"To have one of our young men left on the road like that is very devastating," he said. "Our community is in a really tough, tough time right now. We're trying to find the answers for the family and help them out as best we can."

Police are currently seeking the public’s assistance to identify the driver and vehicle involved and are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage from anyone who was in the area between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2024-34953.

Tommy's family requested that no flowers be placed at the scene of the incident.

Wyse said the intersection where the young man was killed could use improvements as the community grows, including lighting, road widening and sidewalks, but added that the focus at the present time is supporting the victim's family.

For those who loved him, Wyse said the entire community grieves and stands beside them.

"We are dedicated to supporting this case until our families receive the answers and justice they deserve."