First Nation warns about consuming shellfish from Discovery Islands lagoon

A phytoplankton called pseudo-nitzschia can be harmful if consumed in shellfish that ingest the potent neurotoxin

The public is being warned against consuming shellfish from a lagoon on Cortes Island in the Discovery Islands on north-central Vancouver Island, after a potent neurotoxin was discovered in the water.

According to an advisory from the Klahoose First Nation on Aug. 25, the nation's fisheries department discovered a type of phytoplankton known as pseudo-nitzschia. This phytoplankton can be harmful if shellfish containing it are consumed, as it produces a biotoxin that can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning.

"When shellfish ingest pseudo-nitzschia, domoic acid accumulates in shellfish tissue," reads the advisory. "When these contaminated shellfish are consumed, it can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning."

Bryan Pielle, a coordinator with the nation who conducts the water samples, said the phytoplankton was discovered during the water sampling process in Mansons Lagoon on Cortes Island.

"Samples are collected from different depths. I sample Monday through Thursday, and if anything changes in the results, it will be posted right away," said Pielle in the statement.

The official statement was released by the Klahoose First Nation Fisheries Department, but has not officially been endorsed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

"While it is not against the law to harvest shellfish in contaminated areas, it is with extreme caution that you are informed of the hazards of consuming shellfish harvested from the contaminated areas," reads the advisory.