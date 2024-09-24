First Nations call for alert system after children go missing in B.C., Manitoba

2 non-verbal Indigenous children on the autism spectrum went missing in Canada last week

The BC Assembly of First Nations is calling for a new missing child alert system in the wake of two cases of missing Indigenous children.

Similar to the Amber Alert System, the BC Assembly of First Nations is calling for a new system to "address disparities regarding the protection of First Nations children," according to a release Monday (Sept. 23).

Oaklynn Schweder, a non-verbal child on the autism spectrum, was found just outside of Burns Lake Sunday after a four-day search. She was found in "satisfactory condition," but taken to Burns Lake hospital for further evaluation.

The six-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 6.

Police said Oaklyn was found in a forested area previously searched between her home and the band office, "leaving searchers to believe she was likely moving around during the time she was missing.

More than 600 volunteers joined police and search and rescue teams to look for Oaklynn. Police issued a second release on Saturday to say that helicopters and police service dogs were also being used in the search.

The BC Assembly of First Nations expressed relief in Oaklynn being found, joining her parents in celebration. But the assembly added that isn't always the case.

In Manitoba, the body of six-year-old Jason Redhead found in a marshy area in Shamattawa First Nation on Sunday, about 3.5 kilometres from his school in the remote community. He was last seen at his school on Wednesday morning, but didn't make it to class after a breakfast program.

Redhead was also on the autism spectrum and non-verbal. Police say an autopsy is scheduled.

In both cases, an Amber Alert wasn't issued as it requires established criteria.

An Amber Alert is issued when a child-abduction situation meets established criteria to seek the public's help in finding the child. It uses highway message boards, radio and TV announcements and text messages "to immediately broadcast descriptions of the abducted victims, their abductors, and suspect vehicles."

Regional Chief Terry Teegee said First Nations communities require a similar system to effectively serve their needs.

“The circumstances of First Nations children going missing often differ from those relevant in urban settings, requiring a responsive framework that can address these variances. A dedicated alert system would allow for more flexible criteria that can accommodate diverse situations in which First Nations children may become lost or go missing.”

The BC Assembly of First Nations said a new system should prioritize quick activation, "integrating community resources and communication networks that can mobilize immediately." It should also recognize the specific needs and realities of First Nations communities, rooted in justice and equality.

– With files from The Canadian Press, Binny Paul and Thom Barker