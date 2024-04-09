First-of-its-kind detox service for Indigenous youths coming to the Island

Service will be starting this spring at Orca Lelum Youth Wellness Centre north of Nanaimo

A wellness centre on Vancouver Island will be the first of its kind in B.C., offering detox services specifically for Indigenous youths.

B.C. Premier David Eby and B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside were at the Orca Lelum Youth Wellness Centre on Snaw-Naw-As territory north of Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 9, to announce $7.1 million for initial funding for the service, part of a previously announced $171-million provincial budget investment in Indigenous-led treatment and recovery services. Island Health is supporting the centre with an additional $1 million.

Eby said in a press release that the toxic drug crisis is disproportionately affecting Indigenous people.

“Rooting treatment for addictions and mental health issues in Indigenous knowledge has the power to transform a young person’s life,” he said. “Orca Lelum Youth Wellness Centre will provide that support, and our government is proud to support such an innovative approach to help vulnerable youths.”

The on-reserve centre will provide 20 substance-use treatment beds that offer culturally informed care to Indigenous youths aged 12 to 18 years, noted the press release. Services will begin in phases, starting this June, and the centre is expected to operating at full capacity this fall.

According to the B.C. government, First Nations people are almost six times more likely to die from drug poisonings than other B.C. residents.

Richard Jock, CEO of the First Nation Health Authority, said in the release that there’s a need for more mental health and addictions services and support, and said the Orca Lelum wellness centre “will help to reach a historically under-served population and bring us a step closer to our shared goals of achieving meaningful reconciliation and getting First Nations People in B.C. the culturally safe care they need, when and where they need it.”

More to come.

