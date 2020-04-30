First parks reopen in Sooke after coronavirus closures

Parks gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, say officials

Several Sooke parks, which were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, are readying to reopen, district officials announced Thursday.

The re-opening goes into effect at 4 p.m. Friday (May 1), and include Whiffin Spit, Marine Boardwalk, Ed MacGregor, and Sooke Bluffs parks.

In order for the parks to remain open, residents are asked to:

• Stay at home if you are sick.

• Help limit interactions with wildlife and other residents. Marine birds may have been enjoying the enhanced refuge of Whiffin Spit. Please keep an eye open for nests, and do not disturb any if sighted.

• Consider keeping pets on-leash. On-leash dogs will limit interactions and help create an environment where wildlife, humans and pets can co-exist.

• Yield to other parks users and maintain at least six (6) feet of distance from other residents.

• Endeavour to restrict groups to members of same household.

• Stay to the right of trails to allow safe passing and call out to warn others of your approach if sight-lines are poor.

• Whiffin Spit parking lot washroom will be open, but trail-side outhouse will remain closed.

• Pack out all dog waste and garbage as garbage can surfaces are not cleaned regularly. Please do not leave waste outside the cans.

• Use picnic tables and benches responsibly, and at your own risk, as it is not feasible to maintain a regular cleaning schedule after each use.

• A full parking lot is an indicator that the park is at capacity, and residents are encouraged to visit another time, or find another park to enjoy – please do not park on residential side streets and walk in.

There will be an increased bylaw officer presence at district parks to ensure considerate use, the district stated in a press release.


