First phase of Highway 14 improvement project nears completion

Province ready to start more work this fall in Sooke

More than 75 per cent of the projects along Highway 14 announced by the province in January are complete or nearing completion. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

More than 75 per cent of the projects along Highway 14 announced by the province in January are complete or nearing completion, with another major corridor upgrade to improve safety and reduce congestion just around the corner.

“If you’ve driven this highway recently, you’ve likely noticed the new bus pull-outs, improved lighting and signage, and a rest area at Sombrio Beach that will open later this month,” said Premier John Horgan, who is also the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

“I said back in January, this is just the start. We’ve now heard from daily commuters, transit users and cyclists, and I’m thrilled to soon announce the next major steps in improving this vital corridor.”

Now the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is ready to start on the next phase of work.

The Sooke River Road intersection project will be posted to B.C. Bid soon, with construction expected to start in October. This project will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists by improving access on and off the highway. Work will include sidewalk upgrades near and around Edward Milne community school.

The province announced the Highway 14 Corridor Improvement project last January. The overarching goal of the work is to improve safety for drivers, transit users, cyclists and pedestrians by reducing the number of crashes and making the highway more efficient for travellers.

“We are already seeing immediate improvements along this highway,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena. “Highway upgrades have led to more efficient travel for commuters in the western communities.”

Highlights of the project schedule include:

• Three new bus pull-outs on both sides of Highway 14 – completed

• New safety signs at three locations – completed

• A new rest area at Sombrio Beach – to be completed in September

• A slow-moving vehicle pullout east of Muir Creek – scheduled to be completed in October

• A new two-lane bridge on Gillespie Road – scheduled to be completed in November

• A bus-queue jump lane at Jacklin Road – construction to begin late 2018, scheduled for completion in spring 2019

• Sooke River Road intersection – construction to begin fall 2018, scheduled for completion in summer 2019

The province recently completed a round of public engagement with the community, where ideas were shared on how to boost safety, reduce congestion and provide more efficient public transit.

One of the most frequent comments was the need for improved line painting. Since the engagement period, the ministry has enhanced paving markings between Langford and Sooke with double-width edge lines.



