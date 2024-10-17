First snowfall warnings of the season issued along B.C. border with Yukon

Environment Canada says snowfall in affected areas will fade by Sunday

Environment Canada has issued the first snowfall warnings of the season along the British Columbia and Yukon border, with accumulations up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

The weather office says the snow will spread through southwestern Yukon starting today and will persist until Saturday.

It says 10 centimetres of snow is expected in most regions, but predicts up to 25 centimetres in Swift River.

But it says an arctic ridge of high pressure will clear the skies on Sunday and temperatures will fall to about -20 degrees Celsius by Monday.

Environment Canada says the “first substantial snow” is also expected south of the border in Fort Nelson, B.C., starting Friday.

It says about 10 centimetres is expected in most regions, but there could be more than 20 centimetres close to the border.

The weather office is warning drivers about low visibility Friday night due to drifting snow.

It has also issued a wind warning for exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, North and Central Coasts for Friday, saying gusts of up to 110 km/hour are expected.

Environment Canada has already issued warnings about an atmospheric river that is expected to move across southern B.C. this weekend.

It says the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass may also “see wet snow Friday afternoon before it quickly changes to rain as the weather system brings in mild air.”