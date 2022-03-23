The University of Victoria announced the opening of the first United Nations leadership training centre on North America’s west coast on March 22. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

First UN leadership training centre on West Coast lands at UVic

Purpose to strengthen global ties, address such issues as climate, innovation, health

The University of Victoria announced the opening of a UN leadership training centre on campus Tuesday (March 22).

Known officially as the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders – its French acronym is CIFAL – it was established in partnership with the United Nations Institute of Training and Research.

The training centre is the first of its kind on the West Coast of North America and just the second in Canada.

CIFAL Victoria, guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, will connect the region with the global community of UN training hubs and support international knowledge-sharing, a release stated.

The four key areas to be focused on by the centre include oceans, climate and sustainability; innovation and entrepreneurship; decolonization and Indigenous knowledge, and global health and well-being.

“We will be supporting work toward all 17 of the UN sustainable development goals, and empowering individuals, communities, businesses and organizations to effectively address global challenges and improve well-being,” said CIFAL Victoria director Catherine Krull.

CIFAL Victoria is one of 24 UN training centres for government authorities across the globe.

