Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria need more mentors for a variety of programs, especially on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fitness fundraiser supports Big Brothers Big Sister Victoria’s youth mentoring

Move for Mentoring fundraiser runs from to April 24 and is still open to particpants

A Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria fitness fundraiser hopes to help make a difference in the lives of local children in what the agency called a difficult year.

The seven-week Move for Mentoring fundraiser runs to April 24 and is still open to those who want to get involved. Each week will have a new theme and classes led by a local fitness studio, with the goal of getting people moving. Participants collect pledges for every new fitness challenge they try.

READ: School for struggling youth under construction in Saanich

The agency said funds raised will go towards mentoring programs, with a direct impact on the region’s children and youth.

“Many people have been feeling fatigued as we pass the one year mark of this global pandemic,” the agency said in a media release. “Our event comes at the perfect time allowing our community to safely kick start their fitness goals this spring, while supporting local disadvantaged children who are experiencing the brunt of the pandemic during key developmental stages.”

Participants can register an individual or as a team. People can sign up or donate by visiting victoria.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca and going to the Move for Mentoring tab, where they’ll also find more information and a detailed list on how to get involved.

