Five days left to check out Future Ocean’s eco-boutique, learning lab

Plastic-made garments on display in the Bay Centre until Sept. 30

If you’re looking for something to wear to the Global Climate Strike on Friday – or any other event – you may want to head down to the Bay Centre and check out the Eco-Boutique and Learning Lab.

The pop-up shop, run by Future Oceans, is only open until Sept. 30.

Stop by the shop to admire the plastic-made garments, meet the designers behind the pieces, take a workshop or have an eco-garment tailored specifically for you.

The boutique came about after Greg Parish and Craig Norris, of the Victoria International Marina, joined forces with Natural Talent Alliance and the Ocean Legacy Foundation to create the Future Oceans.

Back in July, Future Oceans challenged 10 international fashion designers to create three fashion garments – a unique wearable art piece and two ready-to-wear garments. The catch? The one-of-a-kind art piece would have to be made entirely of plastic collected from the ocean.

The fashion show garnered international support and the Future Oceans team was invited to New York to participate in the World Ocean Day celebrations aboard the United Nation’s Peace Boat.

The team even caught the attention of a Netflix producer, Kamp Kennedy, who then filmed the designers and the event.

For more information on Future Oceans’ eco-boutique visit vimfutureoceans.com.