Five Peninsula churches celebrate the bounties of the vine at Wine Fest

Five churches are banding together to host Wine Fest, in aid of three local charities. (Pixabay File)

Five Peninsula churches are banding together to hold a wine tasting afternoon on the historic grounds of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church.

From beer brewing Belgian monks to Welsh priests blessing ale barrels, churches seem to have a long history celebrating alcohol. A group of Saanich Peninsula churches are continuing this legacy, albeit with a slightly classier wine quaffing session.

Up to 20 classic cars will be on display at the Aug. 10 event, which will also feature appetizers, live music and a pop-up liquor store to purchase wines that tickled the tastebuds earlier during tastings. The event is in aid of three local charities: Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Mount Newton Centre Society and the ORCCA Dental Clinic Society. To raise further funds, a silent auction will be held for an array of, as yet, unannounced prizes.

“The Peninsula is an agricultural area where we have the good fortune to have fabulous wine producers,” says Jacky Stevens, one of the event’s key organizers, “Their products are amazing and we feel you’ve just got to support the people around you. This is about community, these suppliers are Peninsula people, our neighbours, and the ultimate object of this is to raise money for three organizations that do so much inter-generationally across the board on the Peninsula.”

Five Peninsula wineries are expected to showcase their wines, as well as a local award-winning gin brand. Stevens says they have tried to keep everything as local as possible, with the wineries, musicians and much of the food hailing from the surrounding area. Peninsula artisans will also be selling their wares, and tours of the church will be offered, including the graveyard, which holds the remains of many prominent figures from local history.

Wine Fest is an adult-only event. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available and a reduced entry fee of $10 for designated drivers will apply. Advance tickets cost $45, or at the door $50. There are discounted tickets of $40 for seniors and students.

The churches working together for the joy of wine are the Anglican Parish of Central Saanich, St. Mary & St. Stephen’s, St. Andrew Anglican Church, Saanich Peninsula Parish and St. Elizabeth’s and Our Lady of the Assumption.

The event starts Saturday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

For tickets or more information call (250) 652-1611 or visit parishcs.ca.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

