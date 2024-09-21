Five people injured when vehicle collides with Okanagan bus shelter

Driver ticketed for driving without due care and attention, driving on sidewalk

Five people were injured when a van collided with a bus shelter and light standard on 3rd Street SW, by Centenoka Park Mall, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

1 / 1 Five people were injured when a van collided with a bus shelter and light standard on 3rd Street SW, by Centenoka Park Mall, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Advertisement

Two people were taken to hospital after a van drove off the road and into a bus shelter by a Salmon Arm Mall.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Salmon Arm RCMP officers were dispatched to assist BC Emergency Health Services with an incident on 3rd Street SW, by Centenoka Park Mall. Sgt. Simon Scott said a Chrysler Grand Caravan had driven up onto the sidewalk and into a bus shelter occupied by people. Scott said five people were injured in the collision.

"Through our investigation we ended up issuing a violation ticket to the driver for driving without due care and attention and for driving on the sidewalk," said Scott, adding alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said two ambulances with primary care paramedics and one ambulance with advanced-care paramedics responded to the scene.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in stable condition,” said BCEHS public information officer Rachelle Bown.

A City of Salmon Arm crew was out early Friday morning (Sept. 20) removing the damaged glass and metal shelter, along with a light standard that had been knocked over in the collision.

City engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen said the shelter and light standard would be replaced.

"We will have to order a new shelter so it may be some time before it gets installed," said Niewenhuizen by email.