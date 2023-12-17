Five people safely escape house fire in Vancouver Island town

Comox Fire Rescue Capt. confirmed that no injuries were reported

A structure fire at 3005 Back Rd. broke out around 8 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 17 in Comox.

Minutes after the emergency services were called, Comox Fire Rescue Capt. Pascal Lafreniere quickly made his way to the scene.

“When our incident commander arrived on the scene, they confirmed that it was a single-family home that was on fire with approximately… a quarter of the house affected,” said Lafreniere.

The captain confirmed to the Record that luckily, no one was hurt by the blaze.

“There were five occupants at the time (of the incident), and it appeared that they had all exited the building, (which we) confirmed later.”

When asked about the potential causes of the fire, Lafreniere stated that the case is currently under investigation.

“The property posed some challenges. There were a lot of vehicles and other equipment stored on the property, and there were quite a few items stored in the house as well. It was challenging for crews to move around and get to the fire.”

Despite the complexity of the terrain, it took no time for the team at Comox Fire Rescue to contain the blaze.

“We got this one knocked down probably within 15 minutes of being paged out.”

Lafreniere added that more than 20 firefighters were deployed on the scene, and the incident didn’t require mutual aid from other fire departments in the region.