A litter of Shih Tzu puppies was stolen from an Abbotsford home on Tuesday morning, but by the evening, all five had been located and returned to their owner.

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Five Shih Tzu puppies that had been stolen during a break-in at an Abbotsford home have been reunited with their owner.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported that the litter of four-week-old puppies was stolen Tuesday morning from a home in central Abbotsford, although the mom was left behind.

Const. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Deparment said the pups were located at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby reported seeing a man and a woman attempting to sell Shih Tzu puppies out of a Rubbermaid container in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

One of the suspects ran with a female puppy named Jude, and the APD issued an alert on Tuesday evening, asking the public to keep their eyes out for the missing dog.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said that “old-school policing” helped track down Jude on Tuesday evening. She said an officer knocked on doors and asked around, and the dog was returned at around 10:30 p.m.

All five puppies are now back with their owner, and Bird said police in Abbotsford and Vancouver are continuing to investigate and hope to lay charges.

ALSO READ: Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

ALSO READ: Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets
Next story
B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Just Posted

Pacific FC to face off against Winnipeg’s Valour FC Wednesday in Langford

Team looking for its second win this season

Historic Victoria site plagued with hefty trash dumps

Point Ellice House neighbourhood sees weekly dumps of household and industrial garbage

Pharmacists hand out free NARCAN kits in fight against opioid crisis

Across from the Legislature building until 6 p.m. today

West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

Seventeen-year-old was allegedly play fighting with another teenager

Central Saanich Thrifty’s to dim lights one hour a week

Store to run Sensory Friendly hour, killing the music, intercom and beeps

Firefighters train for worst-case scenario

Saanich hosts survival training course for North American firefighters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read