A five-vehicle crash is delaying traffic on Sooke Road this afternoon. (Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke emergency crews are on the scene of a five-vehicle crash involving a boat near the Stickleback Restaurant in the 5300-block of Sooke Road.

Social media users are reporting the incident appears to be a “fender-bender.” No details yet from police.

Traffic currently single-lane alternating for at least the next hour, fire officials say.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashRCMPSookeWest Shore