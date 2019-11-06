Thomas Childs (centre) was the Esquimalt Fire Chief for the day on Nov. 6, 2019. Here he poses with several crew members of Esquimalt Fire Department. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Five-year-old Esquimalt boy becomes fire chief for the day

Thomas Childs took over the Esquimalt Fire Department

The new fire chief of the Esquimalt Fire Department has some big boots to fill – really big, since he’s only five years old.

Thomas Childs was selected to be the Township’s fire chief for a day after filling out a fire prevention plan and submitting through his school.

On Wednesday morning, the whole fire brigade went out in their trucks to pick Thomas up, take him for a drive around town and then stop by his school, where his classmates could also check out the firefighting equipment.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay, Esquimalt looking for ‘community-minded’ firefighters

Thomas was then taken to lunch with the fire crew at his choice restaurant, McDonald’s, before heading to the fire hall for an official tour.

There he was given his official firefighter jacket, practised using a fire hose, climbed aboard the front of the ladder truck and perfected sliding down the fire pole.

“It was good,” Thomas said, adding that his favourite part was sliding down the pole.

Childs’ father, Master Seaman Matt Childs said Thomas had been talking about the day for an entire week beforehand.

“It’s been fantastic, when he got here you could see he just lit right up,” Matt said. “He was even especially nice to his brother this morning because he knew he was going to have a fun day.”

ALSO READ: VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

The usual fire chief, Chris Jancowski, said Thomas did a good job while holding a stressful position.

“He’s being very responsible, asking lots of good questions and not making any big decisions today, which a chief probably shouldn’t on his first day,” Jancowski said. “He’s definitely wearing his uniform well and taking every opportunity to meet crews and learn about new experiences as they unfold.”

Every year the Esquimalt Fire Department uses the contest to be fire chief for a day as an opportunity for students to learn about fire prevention and about what to do in case there is a fire. Jancowski said they hope to keep the contest running for many years to come.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

 

Thomas Childs (left) was the Esquimalt Fire Chief for the day on Nov. 6, 2019. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Esquimalt “Fire Chief” Thomas Childs tests out the fire hose with the help of firefighter Matt Landry. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography
Next story
Saanich man spots blue-green algae at Prospect Lake Park

Just Posted

Five-year-old Esquimalt boy becomes fire chief for the day

Thomas Childs took over the Esquimalt Fire Department

Greater Victoria mayors reach urban deer standstill with province

CRD mayors unable to get meeting with minister responsible for urban deer management

Victoria free youth bus passes for sale on Craigslist

Online ads offer to sell passes for $25, buy for $8 to $10

Saanich man spots blue-green algae at Prospect Lake Park

The local dog walker raised the alarm on Tuesday, concerned signs aren’t clearly marked

Saanich to hold public hearing on potential for growing local cannabis

The council will put forward a recommendation to allow production in industrial zones

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, learn how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Most Read