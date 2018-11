A woman was struck working at North Dairy and Shelbourne Friday morning

Police on the scene at North Dairy and Shelbourne streets the morning of Nov. 8. (Keri Coles/News staff)

A flagger was hit working in the intersection of Shelbourne and North Dairy Friday morning.

“(It) looks like a typical situation where people are in too much of a rush,” said Const. Maksym Vartanov of Saanich Police.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with what officers are calling non life-threatening injuries.



