Flair Airlines boosting flights within Canada in wake of US travel backlash

Abbotsford airport shift among the carrier's most pronounced, Kelowna and Vancouver will also see changes

While most people have their minds set on spring now, Flair Airlines is looking to the future and recently released its winter 2025 schedule, which included a substantial investment in interprovincial flights between Canadian cities.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada, a lot of Canadians are changing their travel plans, especially if they include travelling south of the border.

This has caused airlines like Flair to adjust their flight schedules to account for the industry-wide reduction in demand for flights from Canada to the U.S., explained Flair Airlines interim CEO Maciej Wilk.

According to aviation data provider OAG, the number of flight bookings from Canada to the U.S. have dropped by more than 70 per cent each month from April to September compared to 2024.

It's likely that this trend will continue through the winter as well, which is why Flair has announced a bump in many of its flights between the provinces, as well as some Mexican destinations, for this coming winter season.

This schedule includes increases in flights from many major Canadian airports, with the Abbotsford International Airport receiving the biggest change.

During winter 2025, the number of flights from Edmonton to Abbotsford will be 90 per cent higher than in 2024, increasing from 11 weekly flights to 21.

Those wanting to travel a bit farther will also enjoy the 82 per cent rise in weekly flights from Vancouver to Toronto, with Vancouver flights to Guadalajara, Mexico also increasing by a third.

A brand new addition to the winter schedule is the Kelowna to Calgary route, which will make the transition to a permanent year-round flight option, offering four weekly flights during next winter.

“We’re turning up the heat on winter travel with more flights, better options, and unbeatable value," Wilk said. "Whether you’re chasing powder in the

Rockies or perogies in Toronto, we’re here to get you there — affordably, frequently, safely, and on time."

Abbotsford travellers don't have to wait for next winter to enjoy more flights to Alberta, with Flair announcing in late 2024 that it would be increasing weekly flights from Abbotsford to Calgary and Edmonton starting in April 2025, representing an increase of 50 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.