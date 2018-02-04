YCI Victoria photo

Flaming Lamborghini shoots down Douglas Street

Officers found driver intoxicated after speeding vehicle shooting flames from exhaust

A Lamborghini speeding down Douglas Street Friday night caught the eye of a VicPD patrol officer who spotted flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust pipes.

Upon pulling over the “supercar” the officer discovered the driver to be impaired by alcohol and immediately had the vehicle impounded for 30 days. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a vehicle is impounded when a driver fails a breathalyzer test.

The driver also faces a 90-day suspension of their driver’s licence, which is in accordance with a test result of a blood alcohol content of over 0.08.

The driver may also face a $500 fine and mandatory attendance to a remedial program, according to the act.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Minor earthquake rattles south Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

Just Posted

Construction continues apace in Sidney

Should major projects get more public scrutiny?

Minor earthquake rattles south Vancouver Island

The 2.8 magnitude shaker was felt as far north as Crofton

Flaming Lamborghini shoots down Douglas Street

Officers found driver intoxicated after speeding vehicle shooting flames from exhaust

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Early morning fire sends one man to hospital with severe burns

Fire above thrift store controlled by Victoria Fire Service

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the City actress and sister, Kim Catrall announced on Twitter his unexpected passing

Manitoba to face Manitoba in Scotties final

Team Wild Card of Manitoba took on Team Nova Scotia 12-9 earlier in the day

South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, more than 110 injured

Amtrak crash happened early Sunday morning

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Most Read