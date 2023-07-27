Flare gun modified to shoot bullets seized in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP make arrest after pair of incidents earlier this week

Police in Nanaimo seized a flare gun modified to shoot 22-calibre bullets and arrested a man after a report of a fight downtown earlier this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Ron Arndt, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace following a pair of unrelated gun calls within the span of two hours on Monday, July 24.

Police were called to an incident in the Cavan Street area at approximately 10:30 a.m., after reports of a handgun in a vehicle with several people in it. One of the vehicle’s occupants was Arndt, who was alleged to be in possession of the modified flare gun.

The first incident occurred at 8 a.m. when police responded to a report of a large fight, also on Cavan Street, where one of the combatants was thought to have a handgun. Two individuals were arrested and an airsoft pistol was located. Ownership of that weapon could not be determined, noted the release.

Both weapons will be destroyed. Police say removal of guns from the streets ensures public safety.

“Both of these incidents were considered high risk as firearms were involved and required numerous officers to attend to and deal with safely,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Arndt is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 31.

