Flea-infested cats surrendered to SPCA in Nanaimo

Kitten had fleas crawling into its mouth and eyes, says B.C. SPCA

Cats and kittens were surrendered to authorities by a breeder in Nanaimo after a buyer noted the animals were emaciated, flea-infested and smelled of bodily waste.

In a press release, B.C. SPCA Nanaimo stated four ragdoll kittens and four cats were taken April 10 from a property in Nanaimo. The animal neglect case was brought to the organization's attention after a person buying from the breeder noticed numerous issues.

Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson, told the News Bulletin male kittens were being sold for $700 and females for $1,000.

“That's a lot of money and the red flag should be to individuals, if you can't see where these animals are being kept, then don't purchase a cat from them,” said Drever. “If they have a vet, and you can check with their vet if they're breeding ethically; if they're a member of the Canadian Cat Association, that's good. If they're not, and they're backyard breeders, you don't know what kind of health risks these cats will have further down the road.”

A subsequent visit to a veterinarian showed the kitten had a bloated abdomen, "with live fleas and excessive flea dirt present, dark debris in the ears, dark discharge in one eye, hair loss around both eyes, and scabs on the tip of his ears, plus crusting on his tail," the press release noted.

After the owner notified the SPCA's animal help line, an officer visited the property and noticed similar issues with "a strong ammonia odour, full litter boxes and scattered cat feces on the floor," the press release stated. "There was no visible kitten food for the remaining eight-week-old kittens."

Drever said the kittens were malnourished, while the cats also were infested with fleas "with severe flea allergy dermatitis and skin infections." The cats and kittens also tested positive for ringworm and won't be available for adoption for two months, the press release stated.

Speaking to the News Bulletin, the SPCA spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and whether or not charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel has not been decided.

“The threshold would be substantial likelihood of conviction and then, if it's in the public's interest,” said Drever. “Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it's a strict liability offence, which means we don't have to prove somebody wilfully inflicted pain, suffering or abuse on an animal. All we have to do is prove that the animal was in distress.”

According to the act, an animal is deemed to be in distress if it is deprived of adequate food, water, shelter, ventilation, light, space, exercise, care or veterinary treatment, she said. Distress can also come from unsanitary conditions, lack of protection from the elements, sickness, pain or suffering.

"It is worth repeating, if a breeder will not let you into their home to see how the animals are living, then you should not purchase an animal from them,” said the SPCA spokesperson in the press release. “Based on the condition of the original kitten, it was clear that the animals in this home were not receiving the care they desperately needed."

Anyone suspecting an animal is in distress is asked to call B.C. SPCA's animal hotline at 1-855-622-7722.