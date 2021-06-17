Fledgling Metchosin farmer frustrated by thefts from stand

Eric White said every dollar made at the roadside helps sustain his farm

An incident in Metchosin highlighted the two-way need for honour in the honour system this week.

Two thefts occurred in two days at start-up farmer Eric White’s stand at Wooten and Metchosin roads. Four dozen eggs and a tomato plant were stolen from the stand, which White had fitted with a dropbox for payment in view of his house.

“The person who stole my plant (on June 16), I’m pretty sure I saw their truck drive away,” he said.

The tomato plant would have sold for $24 after two months of growing, while the eggs were valued at around $35. Considering the size of his business, a short tenure of three years thus far and land rental expenses, he said, “every dollar I lose is one dollar closer to me having to shut my farm down.”

Although last year’s number of thefts was nominal, White said he’s sure there are one or two people who have regularly pinched from his stall this year. “Sometimes I catch them red-handed. That’s enough to deter them, and it won’t happen for months.”

He plans to install security cameras to monitor his stall, which community members have told him “solves the problem pretty quick.”

