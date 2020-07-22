Fleeing unlicensed motorcyclist caught after crashing in Saanich

36-year-old man faces a slew of charges after early morning domestic dispute call

A 36-year-old man is facing a number of charges after fleeing from police on an uninsured motorcycle early Wednesday morning.

“His actions were completely reckless and void of care for anyone that may have been using the roads this morning,” said Markus Anastasiades, Saanich police public information officer.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 22, Saanich police received a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the 1800-block of Harvard Place. As police arrived at the scene they encountered a man on a motorcycle they believed to be involved in the dispute leaving the area. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the motorcyclist fled at a high speed, failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department.

ALSO READ: Photos of crowded Langford beach spark COVID-19 concerns

The officer took down the plate number but just minutes later a witness approached the officer because the motorcyclist had crashed in the wooded trails off Finnerty Road.

Officers were able to locate the man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injures sustained from the crash. He is now in police custody at the Saanich Police Department.

Police said the man did not have a driver’s licence and the licence plate on the motorcycle had been forged – improvised out of a piece of paper wrapped in plastic with a black marker used to alter the decal.

“We have seen a few of these fake licence plates, however, this one was not sophisticated and the rider is facing charges related to having this on his motorcycle,” Anastasiades added.

Police are recommending charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing an officer, flight from police, forgery, and other offences under the Motor Vehicle Act. He is also facing charges relating to conditions imposed from courts outside of B.C.

 

Saanich Police Department

