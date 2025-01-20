Floating 250-room hotel pitched for Vancouver harbour

Finnish developer says it has begun process of applying for rezoning from the city

A Finnish developer wants to bring a 250-room floating hotel into Vancouver’s harbour.

A statement from Sunborn International Holding says the proposed hotel would be 136 metres long and 19.5 metres high, spread out over six floors and connected to the Vancouver Convention Centre by a ramp from the seawall walkway.

The company says the hotel could be open by 2027, subject to government approvals, and that it has begun the process of applying for rezoning from the city.

Graham Clarke, chair of the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, which is partnering on the project, says in the statement that the floating hotel would contribute to the urgent need for hotel rooms in Vancouver with no permanent footprint or environmental ramifications.

Hans Niemi, CEO of Sunborn International, says the privately-funded floating hotel will be newly built for Vancouver.

The statement says the hotel, its amenities, and associated services are anticipated to create more than 200 new jobs.