Floating lit lantern hits tree, catches fire in Oak Bay

‘These things are a fire hazard because you have absolutely no idea where they will end up’

A passing driver alerted Oak Bay fire after spotting a lantern snagged in a tree burning Thursday (Jan. 4) night.

When firefighters arrived at the site near Cedar Hill X Road and Crestview Drive the lantern had “self extinguished,” said Cam Thomson, assistant chief, Oak Bay Fire Department.

There was no damage or evidence on the lantern as to its origin or which direction it came from. Oak Bay Fire Department searched the area to ensure no more of the fire hazards had landed in the area.

“We get them periodically, usually around Halloween or New Years type holidays,” Thomson said. “Depending on how they land, where they land, they self extinguish or catch on fire.”

The lanterns are generally a light metal frame with paper or nylon covers and a lit candle, a prime fire hazard.

“These things are a fire hazard because you have absolutely no idea where they will end up and that’s a concern for all fire departments not just Oak Bay,” Thomson said.

 

