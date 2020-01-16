The Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse sustained extensive damage after a flood on Wednesday. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Flood at Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse leads to six-month closure

Golf course not affected, will reopen once snow melts

A flood at the Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse has resulted in an extended closure.

On Jan. 15, a flood caused by a malfunction in the fire suppression equipment left extensive damage in the clubhouse.

The next day, the District announced the clubhouse will need to be closed for six months. Staff expect the immediate restoration to take about a month to complete while the full repair will likely take six months.

The golf course itself is not affected by the closure and golfers will be able to play once the snow melts.

