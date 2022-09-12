Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

