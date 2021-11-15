Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Flooding along the Coldwater River prompted the City of Merritt to issue an evacuation order for all of Colletteville early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (City of Merritt map)

Evacuation order issued in Merritt due to flooding along Coldwater River

Evacuation order issued for all of Colletteville

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt.

An initial order issued by the city in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 15, was for residences along the river’s 200 year flood plain, South of Nicola Avenue. Affected residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

An updated order released at just before 7 a.m. specified the evacuation was for all of Colletteville.

“Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose,” reads the latest order. “Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk.

“If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville.”

The city warned all Colletteville residents were required to evacuate, and that the order was being enforced by the RCMP.

Evacuees were asked to proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Limited group accommodations were available at the city’s Civic Centre, with the city working to bring in additional cots.

Read more: Tulameen properties ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Read more: Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

flooding

Previous story
Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island
Next story
Evacuation underway for Duncan apartment residents as floodwaters rise

Just Posted

Flooding has closed Sooke Road between Gillespie and Impala road Nov. 15. (Credit: Quinton Lebold)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island

The Surfrider Foundation installed three sea bins to catch trash in the North Saanich Marina. (Photo by Mackenzie Duncan)
Blue Friday introduces green thinking to Black Friday

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate rose by 0.2 to 4.4 per cent in October. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria retains one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada